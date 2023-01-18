Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant: report

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker.
The Life & Style magazine, citing a source, reported in its upcoming issue that "Friends are whispering that Kourtney is pregnant with her miracle baby! She's been showing all the signs."
Kourtney, 42 who is already a mother to three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, is reportedly avoiding alcoholic drinks and "has been taking life a bit easier."
She is also travelling less, exercising less, and doing less stressful work. "It really seems like she's gone into a nesting mode!"
Earlier, Kourtney left her fans speculating she is pregnant with Christmas photos.
In one of the pictures, she is seen sporting a body-hugging white dress and had one hand placed on her belly while she closed her eyes.
