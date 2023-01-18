Brad Pitt reportedly selling his L.A. mansion following divorce with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt quietly listed his Los Angeles, California, for $40 million, a real estate source told People Magazine.

The Babylon star, 59, owned the expansive property located in the Los Feliz neighbourhood for 30 years. He also shared the home with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their six children — Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — before splitting in 2016.

According to the outlet, Pitt first called the space home after buying the original mansion from Elvira, Mistress of the Dark star Cassandra Peterson in 1994 for a reported $1.7 million. Since then, the Academy Award winner has purchased multiple lots adjacent to the original home and filled them with a swimming pool, tennis court and skating rink.

According to the source, the reason why the actor is selling mansion now is because he is “looking for something smaller” in the L.A. area.

Pitt is currently in the midst of a legal battle with Jolie. Following their split and since being ruled legally single in 2019, the former couple have been in ongoing negotiations regarding the custody of their children and the divvying of their financial assets, such as their South of France estate Château Miraval.

As he continues to work out the remaining legalities with Angelina, Brad has romantically moved on with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, 32.

They recently enjoyed the New Year holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A source told People that the lovebirds are “having fun” together and “they have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it.”