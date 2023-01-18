Billie Eilish talks body image struggles and ‘gaslighting’

File Footage

Billie Eilish has just broken down her personal struggles with body image and recently wore her heart on her sleeve to address her personal struggles with it all.



She started by making these admissions to Vogue and admitted that she feels her body has been ‘gaslighting me’.

“Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s***, a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it.”

“I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years,” she also went on to say.

Before concluding though she revealed a personal revelation “I had to go through a process of being like, My body is actually me. And it’s not out to get me.”