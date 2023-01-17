Glen Powell got injured while filming for Top Gun Maverick due to giving '110%'

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski said during the Critics' Choice Awards that actor Glen Powell was hurt while filming the well-known beach football scene because he gave it his all, according to Fox News.

Joseph said, "One that I get asked about a lot and a very memorable day, was when we shot the beach football scene. The actors were in a very kind of stressed out state, they’d all been working so hard to get ready for that scene."

He further added, "They were under the pressure, the weight of the original scene being so iconic. I remember Glen went out 110 percent on the first play and hurt himself, but luckily recovered quickly and we were able to get a great version of it."

Top Gun: Maverick starred Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, and Jennifer Connelly alongside Glen Powell in the lead roles.