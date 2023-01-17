Akshay Kumar writes down heartiest note to wife Twinkle on 22nd anniversary

Akshay Kumar writes down heartiest note to wife Twinkle on 22th anniversary

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna marks their 22 years of togetherness today, January 17, 2023, as the power couple are celebrating 22nd wedding anniversary.

To mark the special occasion, the Sooryavanshi actor turned to Instagram, wrote a heartfelt anniversary message for loving wife Tina.

Along with the note, Akshay, 55, also posted the loved-up photo.

In the caption, the Ram Setu actor wrote, "Two imperfect people who have perfectly been stuck together since twenty-two years! Happy anniversary Tina."

Twinkle also penned down a note of appreciation for husband Akshay Kumar on their 22nd wedding anniversary.



In the caption, Tina begin with, "Only he could have got me this card!"

"22 years and it feels like our 2nd anniversary. It's been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, a few goldfish, independence and stability"



"I suppose you don't have to be alike to make it work. You just have to like each other enough. "she concluded.