Princess Diana’s former therapist advises to avoid 'venting all our feelings' in all people

Princess Diana’s former therapist Julia Samuel extended a warning against opening up in front of all people while Prince Harry dished on his early life in royal family in Spare.

Writing for The Times, Julia said: “Boundaries are the limits or rules we each establish to protect ourselves.

"We should not be venting all our feelings to all people — promiscuous honesty, telling everyone everything, doesn’t help any of us.

"Recognising that boundaries enable us to take different versions of ourselves to different environments, like work, friends and family, is important for all of our mental health.

"When we indiscriminately express unfiltered feelings, we can disturb those around us, and not receive the empathic response we need.

"Human beings are wired to look for danger, and emotions are contagious,” the expert added.

"Our threat system can be pinged by the other, putting our brain into 'code red' — fight, flight, freeze — heightening our sense of anxiety and conflict.

"When we are in a heightened state our capacity to think deeply and respond sensitively goes offline. It is an evolutionary survival mechanism and the source of most aggression,” Julia added.