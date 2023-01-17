Kim Kardashian joins daughter North West as she appears in wild make up in latest Tik Tok

File Footage

Kim Kardashian accompanied daughter North West in her latest Tik Tok video that she posted on their page on Monday.

In the shared video, North appeared in front of the camera as she lip synced along to Lincoln's song Saint Bernard before wearing a full face of makeup.

Daughter North created the video with mom Kim Kardashian who made a quick appearance.

The 9-year-old sings along to the track, then covers the screen of the phone with her hand, and reappeared with red lipstick and blush all over her eyebrows, cheeks and mouth.

Kim can also be seen standing behind North wearing a black jacket with her hair and makeup all done perfectly.

North started the video off makeup free.

They later lip synced to a sped up version of an Eminem song that is popular on Tik Tok with lyrics that say 'I don't understand, why are you being so mean?'

Kim kicked off the video passionately singing along to the part where you sing 'I don't know understand, why are you being so mean.'

North then appears in the video and sings the second portion of the song.

Kim looked stunning in a casual look, including a jacket and her long brunette hair loose and in waves.

This TikTok video was posted a day after the SKIMS founder celebrated her youngest daughter Chicago's birthday.

Chicago turned 5 on January 13, 2023 and the 42-year-old socialite celebrated daughter's 5th birthday by throwing a Hello-Kitty themed party.