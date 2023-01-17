Ananya Panday pens lovely wish for Chunky Panday, Bhavana Panday's 25th wedding anniversary

Ananya Panday thanks parents; Chunky and Bhavana to 'show her how easy love can be'

Ananya Panday pens special note for parents; Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday amid their 25th wedding anniversary.

Ananya dropped a series of unseen pictures from the young age of Chunky and Bhavana. The pictures also featured Ananya as a little girl. One of the photos from the album also included actor Jackie Shroff to whom she gave a special shout out in the post.

Panday wrote: “Happy 25th anniversary Mama and Papa. Thank you for showing us how easy love can be (and for ur gorgeous genes) also the last picture is here because I think @apnabhidu is the coolest and also my expression hasn’t changed in the last 24 years and also I love the kids expression in the second last picture idk who he is but it’s too good.”

Apart from Chunky’s daughter, many of his fraternity friends also wished the couple and showered blessings on their 25th wedding anniversary.



Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote: “Happy 25th anniversary darlings. Well done @bhavanapanday @chunkypanday.”

On the other hand, Shweta Bachchan wrote: “Happy Happy Bhavana and Chunky. You two also make a deadly articulate team!” Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar commented: “Happy Anniversary. You two are pure.”

Ayushmann Khurrana also dropped a heart emoticon on the Liger actor’s post.

On the work front, Ananya Panday’s last film Liger didn’t perform well at the box office. The actor is now gearing up for her next film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.