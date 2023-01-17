Faris Shafi releases new song 'With Love': Check it out

Faris Shafi treats his fan followers with another song 'With Love' produced by Abdullah Siddiqui.
Taking it to his Instagram, Faris shared a small snippet from the song and captioned: “With Love – Faris.” Singer/producer Abdullah Siddiqui has produced the song for Faris.
Amongst the admirers, the first one to compliment the singer was his sister also a singer Meesha Shafi. She wrote: “Mera Fashion.. jivay kaday menoo hoi nai depression” along with a fire and evil eyes emoticon.
Other celebrities who expressed their excitement for Shafi’s song included actor Adnan Malik who wrote: “Yes bro”, meanwhile Nadia Afghan dropped several red heart emoticons.
Like always, the Waasta singer has impressed his fans as one of them wrote: “King in the north” while another wrote: “And he is back.”
One of his fans also called him ‘GOAT’.
Check out the song:
Faris Shafi is widely known as a rapper. Some of his hit songs include: Muaziz Saarif, Awaam, Introduction, Waasta, Ye Dunya and many others. The singer recently made an spectacular appearance in Pakistan’s blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt.
