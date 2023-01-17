‘Ghosted’ director teases April release of movie starring Chris Evans, Ana De Armas

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas’ new movie, Ghosted, could be releasing some time in April this year.
Director Dexter Fletcher was at the Critics Choice Awards held on January 15, 2023. While talking to Deadline, Fletcher hinted at the possible release date of the movie.
“Production is well-wrapped,” he told the outlet on the red carpet about the film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. “I’m just putting the finishing touches to it now. It’ll be ready for April. I mean, I don’t know if I’m even allowed to say that but I’ve said it.”
Fletcher advised people to be “standing by their TVs and their Apple boxes for April.”
Set to be released on Apple TV+, the romantic action-adventure film sees Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese taking on script-writing and producing duties.
The movie is a romantic action adventure that was originally supposed to star Scarlett Johansson and Evans, reuniting The Avengers stars. However, when the Black Widow star dropped out of the film dur scheduling conflicts, so De Armas joined the production. The movie would reunite Evans and De Armas who co-starred in Knives Out and The Gray Man, the outlet reported.
Other actors attached to the film include Mike, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, Tate Donovan and Adrien Brody.
