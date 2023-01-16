Daud Kim visited Makkah, pens down a heartfelt note

Daud Kim, a Korean vlogger visited Makkah again and out of spirituality he penned down a heartfelt note. He revealed that he was wandering alone looking for light in his life, that’s when he realized he will always have God.
He wrote, “My life was messed up. I thought I was the unluckiest person so I wandered. Nonetheless I always tried to find the answers. And I realized I am not alone. Someone is by my side trying to lead me on the right path. And I realized There is Allah.”
He further added, “Islam gave answers to all my questions. The reason I was created, and the reason I live. And finally to where I'm going, even after this life. So, I am so lucky to have been chosen by Allah.”
Fans reacted to his heartwarming post by showering him with love and warmth.
