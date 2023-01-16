Meghan Markle ‘taking over’ from Prince Harry after Spare ‘fails to deal with Sussex drama’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is rumored to be ‘taking over’ from Prince Harry after his memoir Spare fails to address the ‘magnitude’ of “the Sussex drama’.



Royal author and biographer Daniela Elser issued this insight about Meghan Markle’s plans.

She made the admission in a piece for News.com.au.

Her piece highlighted a clue that makes it ‘highly probable’ that a second memoir from Meghan Markle might be hitting the shelves in the near future.

According to Ms Elser, “Given the word count in Spare dedicated to his beleaguered ‘todger’ you’d think that the devoted husband would give over more – or even real – space to the countering or pushing back against the most damaging accusations made against his wife.”

“There are other key Sussex dramas that Harry’s ghostwritten autobiography fails to meaningfully deal with.”

This combined with the fact that Prince Harry’s contract with Penguin Random House cites a multi-book deal, means the Duchess of Sussex might result in a memoir from her as well.