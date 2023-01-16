Prince Harry slapped with ‘complete roadmap to restore image’

Prince Harry has just been handed a complete roadmap to rehabilitating an image.
Edward Coram-James, the Chief Executive at GoUp, issued these allegations.
According to his conversation with Express UK, Mr James admitted that Prince Harry “can revive his reputation, but this will take time.”
Almost “at least three [to] four years,” in Mr Coram-James’ opinion.
This could include becoming more vocal in “championing wounded veterans, veterans rights, women's rights, the rights of marginalised groups and communities and the environment.”
All of which has to be done with “diligent focus” in Mr Coram-James’ eyes.
