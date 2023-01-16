Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to key role in ‘US ruling elite’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is currently standing accused of wanting a piece for the ‘US ruling elite’.



Washington-based foreign policy expert, Nile Gardiner issued this claim.

Mr Gardiner believes, “Their strategy is two-fold - for as long as possible, they want to maximise their royal titles and generate as much wealth as they possibly can while carrying those titles.”



According to Express UK, “They don't just want to be wealthy, they want to be super wealthy and part of the Hollywood super-rich elite.”

“The second part of their strategy is they want to build some type of dynasty in America and Meghan sees herself as some kind of future political leader.”

“Building up a great deal of wealth, potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars, is important for that goal.”

Before concluding he added, “Meghan and Harry see themselves as part of the US ruling elite and they want to be a key part of that. Building up a big fortune is huge part of this, hence the Netflix documentary series, the Spotify podcasts and the book deal.”