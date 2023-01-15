Prince Harry thinks Diana ‘tried stopping’ King Charles, Camilla’s wedding

Prince Harry has just shed some light into how he thinks Diana used the universe to hamper King Charles’ wedding with Camilla.
This admission has been made by Prince Harry himself, in his excerpt for the memoir.
According to one of its excerpts Prince Harry admitted, “I couldn’t help but think that some force in the universe (Mummy?) was blocking rather than blessing their union."
He also posed a question, adding how "Maybe the universe delays what it disapproves of?”
This has come in reference to King Charles’ face-to-face with a leopard in the past and added, “I was thinking about Mummy. The leopard was clearly a sign from her, a messenger she’d sent to say: ‘All is well. And all will be well.’”
