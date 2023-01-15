Ke Huy Quan has adorable reunion with Steven Spielberg following Golden Globes win

Steven Spielberg and Ke Huy Quan had an adorable Indiana Jones reunion.

During the red carpet at the American Film Institute luncheon on Friday, January 13, 2023, Spielberg, 76, and Quan, 51, took a moment to reconnect, posing for photos together.

At one point, Quan lovingly gave Spielberg a child-like kiss on the cheek while the two sweetly embraced each other and flashed big grins for the camera.

Steven Spielberg gave Ke Huy Quan his first movie role at 13 years old when he got cast as Short Round opposite Harrison Ford in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which was almost 40 years ago, per Variety.

The film kicked off the career of the former child actor, who later went on to appear in the '80s classic The Goonies. His career in front of the camera took a hiatus until his starring in Everything Everywhere All at Once, which scored him his first Golden Globes earlier this week (Tuesday, January 10, 2023), via People Magazine.

During his speech, Quan gave a special shout-out to the famed director. “I was raised to never forget where I came from, to always remember who gave me my first opportunity,” Quan said at the time. “I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you. When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, I felt so very lucky to have been chosen. As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck.”

In an interview with Variety, in November 2022, Quan shared that Spielberg did not forget about him all these years; as 38 years later, Spielberg is still sending Quan a Christmas gift every holiday season.

“He gave me my first job and, so many years later, he has not forgotten me,” Quan said. “Every time I needed help, he’s always there.”