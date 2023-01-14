Prince Harry says he bought clothes on sale, discount store turns down claims

Prince Harry continues to raise eyebrows as Princess Diana's second son recently talked about his life in his bombshell memoir Spare.

Among the rest of the revelations, the Duke of Sussex left fans surprised to claim that he used to wear ‘slightly damaged’ clothes.

He wrote in his book: "If I found something promising I'd hold it up to my chest or legs, standing in front of a mirror. I never dawdled over colour or style and certainly never went anywhere near a changing room.

"If it looked nice, comfortable, into the bucket it went. If I was on the fence about it, I'd ask [bodyguard] Billy the Rock. He delighted in moonlighting as my stylist."

However, TK Maxx said that they didn’t “actually do sales”.

A spokesperson said: "Whilst we're delighted Prince Harry is a big fan, we thought we should explain we don't actually do sales. Instead, we offer great value, style and savings all year round."