Gerard Pique finally reacts to Shakira’s diss song

Gerard Pique recently responded to Shakira after she sang a diss song dedicated at him and his girlfriend Clara Chia.



On Friday, the King’s League president finally took a jibe at Shakira over her song’s lyric in which she compared Clara with a “Casio watch” while she likened herself to a “Rolex” watch.

To this, the former Barcelona defender replied, “Casio has sent us wrist watches. We reached a sponsorship agreement with Casio; the King's League struck a deal with Casio.”

During the show, Gerard even flaunted his “grey Casio watch”, adding, “This watch will last a lifetime.”

Ibai Llanos, the fellow streamer, was bemused and remarked, “You must be joking.” However, Gerard did not budge and immediately handed everybody a watch on the show.

Speaking of the Casio watch announcement, King’s League team owner Sergio Aguero quipped, “It was because of Shakira's song, I think that's why Casio is sponsoring us. Pique got annihilated by that song.”