How fans react to Prince William, Kate Middleton first public appearance since 'Spare' release?

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first public appearance since the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has received mixed reaction as they visited Liverpool.
Heir to the throne Prince William visited a hospital in Liverpool with his wife Kate Middleton on Thursday.
In Liverpool, there was a mixed reaction among those who turned out to see the Prince and Princess of Wales.
According to AFP, one 81-year-old woman named Sylvia grasped the future king´s hand, telling him "Keep going, Will, Scousers (people in Liverpool) love you", to which he replied: "I will do".
"I think that every family has its problems and obviously they (Harry and his wife Meghan Markle) feel the need to put that out into the world," hospital worker Shannon Simons, 28, said.
She added that the book seemed "money-grabbing".
However, another staff member, Stacey Oats, 35, said she was not a fan of the "outdated, royal family" and saw Harry and Meghan as "more normal".
