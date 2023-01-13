Prince Harry branded 'self-avowed feminist' as he passes 'nasty' comments on Camilla

Prince Harry is receiving flak for degrading Camilla in his book as he defends beloved wife Meghan Markle.

Royal journalist and writer ­Petronella Wyatt tells Good Morning Britain: “I think Harry is a ­tremendous hypocrite.

“He’s a self-avowed feminist, yet he takes these very nasty potshots at a 75-year-old woman who can’t answer back.”

“In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?”

She then noted how the press gets "howls from Harry” over objections to Meghan.

And she asked: “So why is he doing the same thing to Camilla?”

Speaking of Camilla, she added: "Camilla will rise above it all and keep smiling, get on with the job and she never indulges in self pity. But Charles adores her and he will be deeply hurt.”

But she added: “I honestly believe that Charles, who is a very decent man, will forgive his son anything.