Kartik Aaryan refers to 'SS Rajamouli' and 'Nepotism' in 'Shehzada' trailer: Take a look

'Shehzada' is slated to release on February 10

Shehzada makers drop the official trailer of the film featuring; Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal.

The trailblazer has action, perfect cinematography and comedy all in one. Starting from Kartik’s action sequences to Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav’s comic timing, the 3-minutes snippet gives audiences all the laughs they need.

Moreover, Kartik and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry is setting the screen on fire.



Watch the trailer:

Shehzada is an official Hindi remake of a Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featuring Allu Arjun in the lead role. With this film, Aaryan is also making his debut as a producer.



Sources say: “It wasn’t planned or anything. It is the early days for Kartik to turn producer. He has just started his career as an actor. But then, the unexpected happened. Shehzada encountered a financial crisis and if someone did not step in at that moment, the project would have been stalled.”

“Kartik offered to forego his remuneration. That’s when the other producers offered to have him on board as a producer, revealed sources.”

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan, Shehzada is set to release in theatres on February 10, reports IndiaToday.