Quentin Tarantino comments on dad life as he raises two kids with wife

Quentin Tarantino gushed about dad life during his appearance at the recently held Golden Globes 2023 red carpet.
The veteran movie director, 59, spoke to Page Six about his two children. When asked what it’s been like raising his son, Leo, almost 3, and his 6-month-old daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed the director enthused with a big smile, “Good! Good!”
Tarantino shares his two children shares with wife Daniella Pick,39, who is an Israeli model and singer.
Tarantino and Pick — who currently live in Tel Aviv — welcomed their baby girl in July 2022.
Though they haven’t revealed their daughter’s name, the filmmaker admitted to Jimmy Kimmel that they “almost” chose a different moniker for their baby boy, who arrived in February 2020, per the outlet.
“People would assume that I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio,” Tarantino explained during a June 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
“There’s nothing wrong with that, but I didn’t,” he continued. “He’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion.”
