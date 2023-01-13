Meghan Markle felt Prince Harry’s Nottingham Cottage home was ‘frat house’

File Footage

Prince Harry reveals Meghan Markle found his living arrangement to be more like a ‘frat house’.



This claim has been brought to light by Prince Harry himself, in an extract for his memoir Spare.

He started by taking a trip down memory lane and admitted, “I was excited to welcome Meg to my home, but also embarrassed.”

“Nott Cott was no palace. Nott Cott was palace adjacent - that was the best you could say for it.”

As Prince Harry saw Meghan walk up the garden path, he admits he felt ‘relieved’ that she “gave no indication of disillusionment.”

However, everything ended up changing once Meghan Markle stepped inside the cottage and branded the ceilings as low as a doll house.

“Then she said something about a frat house,” he adds in the Spare memoir.

Before concluding, Prince Harry also noted the ‘shabby’ condition of everything and admitted he ‘never saw it before Meghan pointed it out’.

For those unversed, Nottingham Cottage is a two-bedroom space where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, spent the initial days of their marriage.