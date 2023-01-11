Tracee Ellis Ross reveals what is on the top of her bucket list

Tracee Ellis Ross discussed ageing older and revealed what was still on her bucket list. According to Fox News, Tracee said that her age does not prevent her from pursuing her passions and that she is the happiest she has ever been.



Tracee shared that she feels happy and fantastic age.

She said, "For me, it's about exploring who I am, and I couldn't be happier. I feel fantastic, and I feel like the world is my oyster."

She also shared about her bucket list and that she needs to find a partner to complete her bucket list.

Tracee said, "Oh my gosh there are so many things. Top of the list? I really want to do an action film! Top of the list, a partnership, I would love to find a life partner. Let's see, what else can we do? I would love to write a book one day. There is so much to do."

Tracee Ellis Ross turned 50 in October 2022.