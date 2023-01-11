Ray Lalonde explains what really goes on behind the sets of 'Jeopardy!'

Ray Lalonde revealed the inner workings of Jeopardy! sets and details what actually transpires on air, according to Fox News,



Ray revealed in the interview that he always takes it one game at a time and doesn't rush things which has made him so successful on the game show.

Ray said, "I think everybody on stage knows the answers to most of the questions, so it is really an issue of how quickly you can come up with them and hit the buzzer."

He further added, "They actually coach you on the buzzer during the practice round. There is a light beside the board that turns on when the question is finished. If you buzz before it goes on, you’re locked out for a half-second, which can make all the difference."

Ray recently won 13 games in a row and raked in $386,000 but he is not letting his loss on January 2nd hold him down.



