Prince Harry thinks like Adolf Hitler?

Prince Harry's book is not everybody’s cup of tea as 'Spare' is being compared to the controversial autobiography to Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf.



An expert has tried to draw the comparison in an interview on Times Radio Tuesday, saying that whilst he wasn't suggesting Harry is "as bad as Hitler", reading the Duke’s Spare is "like reading Mein Kampf".



A.N. Wilson, journalist and author, explained: "[It’s similar] in that Hitler thinks he’s a great hero, and you put the book down with absolute disgust. And you do put this book down with total disgust at the self-pity, self-indulgence of this character."

And yet, in the end, it was with Wilson that many Twitter users expressed their "total disgust".

The author claimed that Harry's book is "Diana's revenge, and the Villain of the book is Camilla."

Harry's memoir has surely inflicted hurt on the Royal Family as Harry has made several bombshell claims about his father Charles, brother William, stepmother Camilla and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Yahoo News political correspondent Nadine Batchelor-Hunt – who is herself Jewish – added: “How is my country dealing with the release of Harry’s book, you ask?

“Well, we’re less than 24 hours in and there are people comparing it to Mein Kampf on national radio.”