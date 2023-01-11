Punjab amends school uniform policy

Children walk to their school along a street amid smoggy conditions early in the morning in Lahore on December 17, 2021. — AFP

The Government of Punjab Wednesday relaxed the uniform policy as a preventive measure in the wake of extreme cold weather.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the provincial government amended the policy for private schools for the month of January and February.

“All male and female students will be allowed to wear any jacket, sweater, socks, and shoes in this extreme weather,” the notification read.

Meanwhile, the federal government also issued an advisory for preventive measures in the wake of the weather.

“Due to the extreme cold weather in Islamabad, all the private educational institutions in Islamabad shall observe the opening timing not earlier than 8:30 am during the months of January and February,” the notification issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training read.

The advisory further mentioned that the management of private educational institutions may also relax the uniform policy and students may be allowed to wear “any sweater, blazer, coat, jacket” in the aforementioned months to keep students warm.

Moreover, the timings have also been notified with effect from January 11, 2023. The timings are as follows:

For single-shift institutions:

8:30am to 2:30pm (Monday to Thursday)

8:30am to 12:30pm (Friday)

For double-shift institutions:

Morning shift:

8am to 1:30pm (Monday – Thursday)

8am to 12:30pm (Friday)

Evening shift: