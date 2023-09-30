Sindh private schools directed to implement 'free education' policy for 10% students

Students take lessons at the Pehli Kiran School in Islamabad on September 11, 2023. — Online

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar Saturday directed the implementation of "10% freeship" policy for disadvantaged students pursuing education in private schools across the province.

The development comes after CM Baqar was informed about private schools' administration's evading the implementation of the above law with impunity.

According to a letter by the CM secretariat, the chief minister has taken "serious notice" of the situation, directing the administrative department to take immediate measures for the implementation of the "10% statutory freeship" across the province's private schools within seven days.

The letter, addressing the secretary and director general private schools of the School Education and Literacy Department, cited Chapter IV Section 10 of The Sindh Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2013.

Under the law, every private school/educational institution shall provide free education to 10% of its total number of children, while the law has been in force since 2013, private schools have failed to comply with it.

— Caretaker Sindh CM Maqbool Baqar's letter.

The letter mentioned that strict legal action should be taken against those violating or failing to comply with the policy.

"Any non-compliance or inadequate compliance of the above policy would attract stern legal action against the responsible school administration," the letter read.

It stated that the private schools shall "provide free and compulsory education to such proportion of total strength of children admitted as mentioned hereinafter."



It added that private schools shall not admit less than 10% of disadvantaged students from the first grade to the subsequent ones.

The chief minister has directed the aforementioned officials of the Education Department to implement the law within a week, seeking the submission of a report in relation to the directives.