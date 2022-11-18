HEC announces scholarships for studies in China

Representational image of a student wearing a graduation cap — AFP/file

BEIJING: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced scholarships for studies in China for the session 2023-24, a move that aims to enhance educational cooperation between China and Pakistan.

The deadline to submit an online application on the HEC portal under learning opportunities abroad is December 15.



Beijing is offering Pakistani students the opportunity to study and conduct research in Chinese Universities in view of enhancing educational cooperation between the two countries.

On the behalf of the Pakistani government, the HEC is nominating the agency for these scholarships in the academic year 2023-24.

China’s designated universities offer a wide variety of academic programmes in science, engineering, agriculture, medicine, economics, legal studies, management, education, history, literature, philosophy and fine arts for scholarship recipients at all levels.