Matric, intermediate exams in Sindh to start in May

Board of Secondary Education Thursday announced that matric and intermediate exams of students of classes 10 in Sindh will be held from May 8 while exams of class 12 students will start from May 22, 2023, respectively.



Authorities concerned also approved the change in examination pattern during a sub-committee meeting which was chaired today by School Education Secretary Akbar Leghari. The meeting was also attended by the chairman of the Board of Secondary Education.

According to the new changes in the examination pattern, the paper will be based on 20% of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), 40% short answers, and 40% long answers.