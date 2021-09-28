Schools to remain closed today on account of chehlum

All public, private educational institutions in Sindh falling under the domain of College Education Department shall remain closed

Students noting lecture during a class. — Geo News

KARACHI: The education department of Sindh on Monday announced that all schools and other educational institutions in the province will remain closed today (Tuesday) on account of Imam Hussain's (RA) chehlum.

"All public and private educational institutions falling under the administrative domain of the College Education Department shall remain closed on September 28, 2021 on account of the chehlum (20th Saffar 1443)," the notification read.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, addressing a press conference earlier in the day, had said mobile phone services will be blocked in some areas on account of the chehlum, while it can be suspended in further places on the request of provincial governments and district administrations.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding across the province on September 28, 29 and 30 (18th, 19th and 20th Safar), on account of Hazrat Imam Hussain's (RA) Chehlum.

A notification issued by the Sindh home department states that Sindh IG Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar and the Pakistan Rangers Sindh have notified the risks of attacks by "miscreants" on and near religious activities such as chehlum majalis and processions, and recommended the imposition of a ban on pillion riding on the occasion.

In line with the above mentioned risks, the government has restricted pillion riding in different districts and zones of Sindh with the following schedule.

According to the notification, pillion riding will remain banned in all districts of Karachi, including South, Keamari, East, Central and West, on September 28 and 29.

In Hyderabad district, pillion riding will be banned in Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Thatta on both dates, and on September 29 in Matiari and Sujawal.