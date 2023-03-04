BIEK announces result for HSSC Part l Pre-Engineering Group

A female student appearing for exams. — APP

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced the results of the Annual Examinations 2022 for the Pre-Engineering Group’s Part I.

According to the BEIK, as many as 24,671 candidates got registered for the Pre-Engineering Group exams, while 24,253 candidates took them.

In these examinations, 10,130 candidates passed all six papers, 3,919 passed five papers, 3,610 cleared four papers, 3,265 got through three papers, 1,865 passed two papers and 875 passed one paper, said the Controller of Examinations Anwer Aleem Khanzada while sharing details of the examinations.

The results have also been uploaded on the board’s website www.biek.edu.pk .

Student can also check their results through the board’s official Android application. Users can search ‘BIEK’ on Google Play Store to install the application.

In the annual examinations, 6,548 females registered while 6,483 appeared. Alternatively, the number of male students who registered was 18,123, but the number slipped down to 17,770 with regards to their appearance for the exam.

Fifty-two male and four female students were withheld for the examination, while 353 males and 65 females remained absent.

Around 49.56% of female students cleared all six papers keeping their count 3,211, while the ratio of male students was 39.05% with 6,919 cleared in all subjects.