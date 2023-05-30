HEC shares scholarship opportunity for studies in Germany

A girl studies with her books and laptops kept by her side. — Pexels

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan Tuesday shared a scholarship opportunity for students wishing to pursue their academic aspirations in Germany.



German support organisation, Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD), has announced scholarships for Development-Related Postgraduate Courses (EPOS).

Taking to Twitter the HEC wrote: "Under the Development-Related Postgraduate Courses (EPOS) programme, foreign graduates from development and newly industrialised countries from all disciplines and with at least two years professional experience have the chance to take a postgraduate or Master's degree at a state or state-recognised German university."

The postgraduate courses are currently being offered in the following fields:

Economic Sciences/Business Administration/Political Economics

Development Cooperation

Engineering and Related Sciences

Regional and Urban Planning

Agricultural and Forest Sciences

Natural and Environmental Sciences

Medicine and Public Health

Social Sciences, Education and Law

Media Studies

Pakistani graduates with at least two years of professional experience can apply for the programme and must also possess a Bachelor's degree in a relevant subject normally in a four-year-long course.

"Candidates can prove their motivation is development-related and be expected to take on social responsibility and initiate and support processes of change in their personal and professional environment after their training/scholarship," DAAD mentioned on their website.

A typical application for the programme must be working "either for a public authority or a state or private company in a developing country and, as such, is engaged in the planning and execution of directives and projects with emphasis on development policies having a bearing on technological, economic or social areas".

The scholarship requires that the aspiring candidate must have completed an "academic degree with far above average results (upper third) and at least two years of related professional experience after the first degree (bachelor) at the time of application".

Their degrees, however, must not be over six years old, while those residing in Germany for more than 15 months will also be not considered for the scholarship.

Students can find more details on the scholarship and programme on DAAD's website.