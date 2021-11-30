KU extends form submission deadline for entry test based online admissions

— Online/File

The University of Karachi has extended the deadline for applicants to submit forms for entry test based online admissions for 2022, a statement by the varsity said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the new deadline for B.E, B.S, B. Ed (H), B.S (Third Year), Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening programme), Doctor of Physical Therapy (morning programme) is December 3, 2022, and for Department of Visual Studies is December 2, 2022.

Dr Saima Akhtar, who is in charge of KU Directorate Admissions, has advised students to get admission details, the online admission form, prospectus, and admission related guidelines from the official web portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk), and upload the relevant documents along with the paid fee voucher on the same portal before the deadline.

She said that for the first time, KU, in collaboration with Sichuan Normal University China, is offering a split two plus two year BS Chinese degree programme through which the students will complete the last two years of their studies in SNU China on a scholarship and obtain a joint BS degree from both universities.

She further said that admissions in B.E, B.S, B. Ed (H) four-year degree programmes are available in the departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science — (BSCS) and (BSSE) — Criminology, Split 2 +2 Chinese, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, Business Administration (BBA), Education, Environmental Studies, Food Science and Technology, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education and Teacher Education, and School of Law (LAT [HEC] clearance with at least 50 percent marks, is required), Doctor of Physical Therapy and Doctor of Pharmacy.

Akhtar said that admissions in the B.S (Third Year) two-year programmes would be granted in the departments of Business Administration [BS (BBA)], Public Administration (BSPA), and Computer Science (BSCS).

She said that KU would conduct the entry-test through its own assessment and testing service, i.e. the Karachi University Assessment and Testing Service.

Students applying to four and five years bachelors programmes in the Department of Visual Studies must have at least 50 marks in their Higher Secondary School Certificate or equivalent examinations, and in case they have completed their diplomas, they should have at least 60 marks to appear in the aptitude test of the department.



Candidates appearing in the Doctor of Pharmacy entry test should have at least 60 percent marks in pre-medical intermediate examination or equivalent exams.

Students, who are planning to apply for self-finance or reserved seats, must appear and clear the entrance test, otherwise, they would not be considered for admission.

Candidates awaiting their pre-requisite results are also eligible to apply. However, they have to submit their results at least three days prior to the date of the announcement of admission list.



Akhtar said that the admission list for the test based departments would be announced on December 19, 2021.