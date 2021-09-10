All public and private schools in the province will remain closed till Sept 15, says the education minister

Schools in Punjab were closed from September 6 for six days and were scheduled to reopen on Monday. — File

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced Friday that all public and private schools in the province will remain closed till September 15 (Wednesday).

The announcement was made after the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) extended restrictions in 24 high-risk districts amid the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Murad Raas tweeted, “ANNOUNCEMENT: All Public and Private Schools of Punjab to remain closed until Wednesday, September 15th, 2021. Stay home and stay safe.”

It is important to note that schools in Punjab were closed from September 6 for six days and were scheduled to reopen on Monday.

COVID-19 restrictions extended

On Thursday, the NCOC had decided to extend special non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) till September 15 that have been enforced till September 12 in 24 high disease risk districts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The NCOC, during its daily session, had carried out a review of special NPIs enforced in 24 high disease prevalence districts.

The decision to continue the restrictions was taken amid significant pressure on critical care, hospital admissions and oxygen requirements.



As per the special NPIs, there was a complete ban on all sorts of indoor and outdoor gatherings, all types of indoor gyms, intercity public transport and the educational sector till September 15, the forum had decided.

However, a review would be carried out on September 15, the NCOC had said.