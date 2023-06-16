Parents decry 'illegal' hike in private school fees

Students leave for home on the last day of school after government announces summer vacations in Lahore on June 6, 2023. — Online

As students continue to enjoy summer vacations in the port city, their parents decried "illegal" fee hikes by private schools, Geo News reported via sources.

The private schools, according to sources, have "illegally" hiked their tuition fee by a staggering 30% to 40%.

The sources added that despite a ban, these schools are also reportedly selling textbooks and copies directly to students.

They said that the schools claim to have obtained permission from the provincial education department to justify their unauthorised increase in the fee.

Parents are expressing concerns about the additional financial burden of extra fees, as well as the cost of books and uniforms imposed by private schools.

Meanwhile, Sindh's education department assured that the fee hike matter will be investigated by the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh.

However, the education minister, as per the education department, was unaware of the illegal fee increases taking place within private schools, as the matter was not brought to their attention by the relevant department.



"Schools are only allowed to increase fees by 10% every year," the department stated.