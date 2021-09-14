Punjab govt decides to reopen schools from Sept 16

Murad Raas says only 50% students will be allowed in schools on any given day

Punjab government on Tuesday decided to reopen all schools in the province from September 16.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said: “All public and private schools of Punjab to open on Thursday (September 16, 2021) with the staggered approach.”

The decision has been taken after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Raas, however, added that only 50% of students would be allowed in schools on any given day.

“Please follow COVID-19 SOPs issued by the government. Welcome back,” the minister wrote.

NCOC chief Asad Umar announced today that the government is reopening schools in five districts of Punjab and one district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from September 16, despite other restrictions in these districts remaining intact till September 30.

Earlier, keeping in view extended restrictions in 24 high-risk districts amid the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Punjab government had decided to close all public and private schools in Punjab till September 15 (Wednesday).