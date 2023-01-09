Schools open today as winter break not extended

Islamabad : The ministry of education and professional training has denied an extension in the winter vacation for Islamabad's government and private schools and colleges and announced that in-person learning in educational institutions would resume today (Monday) after a two-week break.

The announcement came after a 'fake' notification by the Federal Directorate of Education about the reopening of schools on January 16 went viral on social media.

In a post on its official Twitter handle, the federal education ministry said no decision for extending the winter holidays had been taken and the document circulating on social media about it was fake, so it needed not to be given attention.

"Let us all stay away from disinformation," it said.

On December 13, 2022, both the Federal Directorate of Education and Islamabad's Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority notified the winter vacation schedules declaring the campuses would be closed until December 31 and that academic activities would resume on January 2.

However, the holidays were later extended for a week as a cold wave swept across the region.