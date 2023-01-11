Brendan Fraser fans urge to boycott 2023 Golden Globes

The Whale star Brendan Fraser fans are calling to boycott the 2023 Golden Globes Awards after the actor, despite nomination, ruled out of attending the ceremony.

According to Daily Mail, The Mummy star was nominated for The Best Actor category. However, the 54-year-old confirmed in November that he would 'not participate' in the Los Angeles-based event due to his history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).



Fraser accused former president Philip Berk of groping him at a 2003 Beverly Hills luncheon in 2018, which the latter denied.

However, the actor's fans chose to stand in solidarity with him by refusing to tune in to the NBC broadcast.

One passionate fan tweeted, 'If you care about Brendan Fraser, you'll boycott the Golden Globes.'

Another added, 'By the way, if you care about Brendan Fraser and the unnamed hundreds of others who were assaulted, then you should boycott the golden globes.

'Can't claim to support him and then support the very organization that robbed his career from him in the first place.'

'Excited to not watch the golden globes tonight and support Brendan Fraser instead,' one Twitter user added.

Another stated, 'In honor and respect for Brendan Fraser, I won't be watching the Golden Globes...'

'We will be watching the mummy starring Brendan Fraser instead of the #GoldenGlobes,' one film fan revealed online.

Fraser told GQ last year about his decision to stay away from the event, 'I have more history than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate…

'It's because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.'

It is pertinent to mention that HFPA ex-president Phil Berk was fired for his resistance to BLM in 2021.