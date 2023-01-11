Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will ‘eventually’ divorce Prince Harry, and the Duke will go 'crawling' back to King Charles, royal fans believe.
Commenting on a report by the Page Six, a fan said, “They leave the firm because Meg can't accept the century's old traditions of the RF, and Harry has her back on this? What a foolish man!”
The fan continued, “She'll eventually divorce him, hence living in CA, take him for millions and he'll go crawling back to Daddy.”
“My question is, when William becomes King, will he wipe Harry as clean as Daddy Charles does?,” the royal fan raised a question.
Reacting to this comment, one fan said, “William might forgive Harry for what Harry has said about William. William's never going to forgive Harry, for what he said about, and how he embarrassed Kate. Nor will their children. Harry's done.”
