'RRR' song 'Natu Natu' wins Golden Globes Award in the category of Best Original Song

'Natu Natu' music composer MM Keeravaani received the award at Golden Globes 2023

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR receives first Golden Globes Award for Best Original Song.

RRR bagged two nominations at the Golden Globes 2023; one for the Best Picture and second for the Best Original Song. Therefore, song Natu Natu from RRR has earned the award in the Best Original Song category.

The team announced the great achievement via their official twitter handle. They wrote: “And the Golden Globe Award for the Best Original Song goes to #Natu Natu #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 #RRRMovie.”

Director SS Rajamouli along with the star cast of his magnum opus Ram Charan and Jr NTR attended the big night. Moreover, music compose MM Keeravaani was also present at the Awards show who received the honourable award.

In his thank you speech, he dedicated the award to Rajamouli by saying: “This award belongs to my brother SS Rajamouli.” He also thanked him for the support and praised him for his strong vision. The music composer further thanked the lyricists’ of the song and NTR and Charan for putting in full stamina while performing it. Lastly, he thanked his wife Srivalli.

Song Natu Natu is written by Kala Bhairavi and Rahul Sipligunj and composed by music director MM Keeravaani.

The song had a tough competition with four other powerful nominations in the list. Natu Natu fought against Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing and Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick.

After a great win at the Golden Globes 2023, team RRR is now looking forward to final nominations list of the Oscars 2023, reports IndiaToday.