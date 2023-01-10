Brad Pitt talks about his breakout role in 'Thelma and Louise'

Brad Pitt discussed his breakthrough performance in the movie business and acknowledged that his portrayal of J.D. in the 1991 film Thelma and Louise was the part that first caught everyone's attention, according to Fox News.



Brad shared that his role in Thelma and Louise got him into the big leagues in the industry. He added that his costar in that film Geena Davis was very sweet and delicate to him and she took great care of him.

Brad said, "Yeah, that was my entry into the big leagues, I guess. Geena [Davis] was so sweet and kind and delicate. That love scene, I think, went on for two days of shooting. She took care of me."

He further added, "I didn’t get the part at first, and then it came back around, and I didn’t get it again, and I went, ‘Huh. All right. Moving on.’ And then it came back around again. I feel like it was three times."

Brad Pitt starred alongside Jeena Davis and Susan Sarandon in Thelma and Louise.