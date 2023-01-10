Chris Harrison reveals how ‘The Bachelor’ exit impacted his health

Chris Harrison explained how his abrupt resignation from the franchise of The Bachelor affected his health in his first interview since it happened on his podcast, The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison, according to Fox News.

Chris said that leaving the show made him 'sick to the stomach' and that he couldn't sleep. Moreover, he lost his diet and lost 20 pounds of his body weight.

Chris said, "I was sick to my stomach. I lost 20 pounds. I didn’t sleep. I didn’t eat. I was scared to death, not of my job but of my family – my fianceé [Lauren Zima]… I worried about my kids…"

He further added, "I’m a bit of an empath, and I am very loyal to a fault, and I am a team player. I was embarrassed. I was mad at myself. I was disappointed in myself. The last thing in the world I ever wanted to do was be an agent of anything negative."

Chris Harrison opted out of The Bachelor franchise in June 2021 after he was accused of defending "Bachelor" winner Rachael Kirkconnell for attending an antebellum-themed party in college.