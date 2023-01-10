Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham's action-packed film 'Pathaan' trailer releases: Take a look

Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated action film Pathaan's trailer has been released.

The films’ trailer is filled with action sequences, bloodshed, glamour, physique. The trailer does predict that Pathaan is going to be amongst the hit Bollywood films.

Khan will be playing the role of RAW agent in the film. Meanwhile, Abraham will be playing the role of an antagonist against Khan.

Take a look at the trailer:

Yesterday, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor officially announced the trailer release date while sharing another look of him from the action-packed project. He wrote: “"The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM!”



Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the trailer. The impatient fans of Pathaan created their own version of the trailer in anticipation, reports IndiaToday.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand backed by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the trailer also gives viewers a glimpse of veteran actor Dimple Kapadia playing a key role in the film.