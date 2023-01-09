Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others pay visit to Ranbir-Alia's daughter 'Raha': See pics

Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor also paid a visit to baby 'Raha'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor and other Kapoor family members paid a visit to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's residence to meet the new member of their family; baby Raha.

The Jab we met actress Kareena Kapoor was spotted outside their home along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The actress looked drop dead gorgeous as she wore white t-shirt tucked into her black paired trousers. She let her burgundy-coloured hair open and wore a cool pair of sunglasses and a black bag to complete her look.

On the other hand, Saif opted for blue shirt with blue denim ripped jeans and brown shoes.





Karisma Kapoor was also spotted by the media. She wore a white baggy shirt with a pair of black trousers and sunglasses. She could be seen stepping outside the Ranbir and Alia’s home while waving at the paparazzi.

In another picture, Neetu Kapoor can be seen arriving at their residence to meet her grandchild wearing a baby pink and green floral top with white pants.

Legendary actor Randhir Kapoor was also spotted arriving for the Kapoor fam-jam. The veteran looked decent and elegant as always in casual blue jeans and shirt, reports IndiaToday.



