Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague poses in front of her new £193,000 Mercedes

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague caught attention as she showed off her new Mercedes which she recently bought for a whopping £193,155.

She's expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Tommy Fury, 23, in the coming weeks.



The influencer, also 23, placed a hand on her blossoming bump in the outdoor snap as she sported a figure-hugging ensemble.

The Pretty Little Thing Creative director had her blonde tresses scooped up into a high ponytail as she opted for a bronzed palette of make-up.

She captioned: 'Bought myself a cool mom car,' while posing in front of her new Mercedes-AMG G 63 Magno Edition - which she purchased at the tail end of 2022.



Following the post, Molly-Mae enjoyed a wholesome Saturday as she watched her boxer beau Tommy run a 10K mini-marathon.

Sharing an insight into the morning, she posted a snap of the sportsman ready to go as he flashed a smile and thumbs up to the camera.

