Allison Holker says she will always remember late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Around a month after her late husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss passed away, Allison Holker posted a tribute to him on Instagram. According to Fox News, Allison posted images of herself and her spouse along with an emotional statement.



Allison shared that Stephen was a husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father to her children. She thanked him for giving her incredible moments to cherish and wrote that she will forever remember her.

Allison wrote in the caption, "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were, and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world."

She further wrote, "Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together."

Allison and Stephen met each other in 2010 and were married for nine years having three children between them.

