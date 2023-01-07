Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo joins Premier League Brentford´s reserve team on loan

London: Romeo Beckham, the 20-year-old son of Victoria Beckham and former England captain David Beckham, has joined Premier League Brentford´s reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II for the rest of the season.



According to AFP, the midfielder, who had a spell with Arsenal´s academy as a child, has spent the past couple of months training with his new side to maintain fitness during the off-season in America.

"I´m very proud and very happy to be here," he said. "It was a fun season (in the USA) and there were a lot of ups and downs but I´m excited to come here and see what I can do.

"I came here at the start to keep fit during the off-season. The chance then came to come on loan here and I´ve never been so excited."

Beckham joined Fort Lauderdale CF in 2021 before the reserve side were renamed Inter Miami II last year.

He briefly featured in a friendly against Barcelona in July for the first team at Inter Miami, who are co-owned by his father.