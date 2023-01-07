‘Taliban killer’ Prince Harry ‘boasts of killing but gets distraught over broken hearts’

File Footage

Prince Harry has been put on blast for exaggerating about a broken necklace while ‘boasting’ his kill count.



This claim has been brought to light by Andrew Neil from Channel 4, during one of his pieces for the Daily Mail.

He wrote, “What is left but to laugh at a Prince who boasts of killing the Taliban but gets distraught over a broken necklace?”



“He doesn't seem to care, as long as he and Meghan get to promulgate their supposed 'truth' and so-called 'lived experience', accumulating great wealth as they do so.”

“But Harry is not necessarily the most reliable of storytellers. He says the first thing that he, a Taliban killer, did after the unbrotherly confrontation was call his therapist (as I say, he's beyond embarrassment).”

“Yet, in previous exposés of the evil ways of his family, he claimed that when Meghan was going through some mental anguish of her own, she was left to deal with it alone, unaided. Why that should be so when he had his therapist on speed dial is not clear.”