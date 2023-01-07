Brooklyn Beckham shuts family feud rumours with subtle move

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have created a massive buzz with their rumoured family feud ever since they tied the knot.
Fans were once again speculating about the tension among Beckhams when Victoria Beckham confessed to missing her firstborn during Christmas celebration but he never replied to the sweet message.
However, the chef seemingly shut down the hearsay with a recent subtle move when he showered his support for his younger brother Romeo for joining Brentford Football Club.
Taking to Instagram, Romeo, 20, dropped three photos to let his fans know about his new signing.
He captioned the photo: “An exciting start to the year (plane emoji) Looking forward to the challenge” and tagged the location Brentford Football Club.
As soon as the post started garnering fans’ congratulatory messages, Brooklyn’s comment stole the spotlight.
He wrote: “Well done lil bro xx”.
